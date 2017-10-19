Okada’ Rider, 57, Admits Defiling Neighbour’s Daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered remand of a 57- year-old commercial motorcyclist, who pleaded guilty to defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni ordered that Matthew Fadeyi should be kept in Kirikiri Prison custody until Nov. 22 when the court would review the facts of the case and give verdict.

The accused, who resides on Olusegun Ogunsheye Street, Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos, was arraigned on counts of defilement and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the commercial motorcyclist committed the offences on Oct. 4 in his residence.

Ogu said that the accused lured the minor to his room and defiled her.

“The accused threatened to kill the girl if she would tell anyone, but her mother got to know when she was feeling the pain,” he said.

Ogu submitted that the offences contravened Sections137 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for defilement.