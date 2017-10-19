Okowa Presents N298 Billion Budget For 2018 Fiscal Year

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday became the first governor to present the 2018 budget proposal of N298.078 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Okowa, who presented the budget during the plenary to the Hose of Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said that N147.5 billion of the budget would be for Recurrent Expenditure, while the Capital Expenditure stood at N150.5 billion.

Okowa said that the 2018 budget, which he christened: “Budget of Hope and Consolidation’’ showed an increased of N3.62 billion to that of 2017.

He noted that the main sources of the 2018 budget were Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR) statutory allocation, Value Added Tax, (VAT) as well as other capital receipts.

He said on IGR,“ the reforms we are undertaking in revenue collection, the blocking of leakages in all revenue sources as well as the anticipated return of oil producing companies to Delta state is expected to impact positively on our IGR in the forthcoming year.

“It is therefore our projection to generate the sum of N71.3billion as IGR in 2018, which is higher than that of 2017 approved estimate by N1.1billion.

“On statutory allocation, using the forecast derived from the State’s Fiscal Strategy Paper as a guide, the sum ofN178.1billion of projected revenue for 2018 fiscal year is expected to come from the statutory allocation.

“This amount is more than the sum of N148.9billion projected for 2017 fiscal year by N29.1billion.

“The increase is based on the optimism that the current peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta region will be sustained and that the relative peace being experienced, some of the oil companies which vacated the region will return to the state.’’

The governor said that the economic sector had the lion share of N37.95 billion of the budget proposal, followed by the environmental sector, which has the total of N35.25 billion.

Okowa said that in line with the growth aspiration of the state, the sum of N49.3billion was earmarked in the proposed budget to sustain the current road infrastructure in the state.

The governor reiterated his determination to build a state anchored on inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

He said that his administration had not wavered from its electioneering promises to the people of the state.

According to him, in line with those promises, many programmes and projects have been executed; several are ongoing while few need urgent attention.

Responding through a vote of thanks, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi, commended the governor for his timely presentation of the budget, and assured him that the assembly continue to partner with the state executive.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere moved a motion to receive the 2018 Appropriation Bill and was seconded by Ms Angela Nwaka, representing Aniocha South constituency in the Assembly.