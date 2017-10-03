Olubadan, Ladoja Rebuff Peace Moves, Insist On Status Quo

There appears no let off in the face off between the Oyo State government and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji over the recently elevated Baales to Kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi with the Olubadan insisting a return to the status quo.

Governor Ajimobi had tampered with the age long tradition of succession lineage to the Olubadan throne by elevating some Mogajis (family heads) to full beaded crown kings as against tradition where Mogajis queue to ascend the throne.

The Olubadan had in resistance to Ajimobi’s decision made a move last week to appoint new Baales to replace the elevated kings at his palace but the occasion was disrupted by some gunmen who invaded the palace to scuttle the inauguration.

Since the incident which the state government denied involvement had caused friction between Governor Ajimobi and Ibadan council of chiefs and residents amidst fear Governor Ajimobi may order the dethronement of the Olubadan.

A peaceful meeting to end the crisis between the Olubadan and the third in line to the throne and former governor Rasheed Ladoja and the government failed to hold as both the Olubadan and Ladoja are insisting that culprits in the attack at the palace be apprehended and prosecuted.

There’s already palpable anxiety among Ibadan residents that the lingering crisis could spiral into a dangerous dimension which could jeopardize the peace of the state and Ibadan in particular.

Governor Ajimobi had ruled out the option of dethronment but had claimed that the Olubadan acted against the wish of government at not recognising the newly elevated kings when the Olubadan is on the payroll of a local government council.

The Olubadan was conspicuously absent at the 57th Independence anniversary celebration that took place inside the Adamashingba stadium on Monday.

Former Governor Ladoja had already dragged the state to court to challenge government action to appoint new kings and had claimed he was the target of Governor Ajimobi whom he contested against in 2015 for the governorship seat.

The meeting called to broker peace failed when Olubadan and Ladoja refused to attend or sent delegations to represent them insisting the status quo be maintained in order to keep intact the age long tradition of ascension to the Olubadan throne.