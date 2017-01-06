Om Puri: Veteran Indian Actor Dies Aged 66

Om Puri: Veteran Indian Actor Dies Aged 66
January 06 09:06 2017 Print This Article

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member has told the BBC.

The actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai early on Friday, reports say.

Om Puri, who acted in both mainstream and art films, was known for his gritty performances in a number of landmark Indian films in the 1980s.

He also appeared in a number of British films, including a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s epic on Mahatma Gandhi.

A versatile actor, Puri was known for his roles in Indian, Pakistani, British and Hollywood films. He was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

He found international fame for his roles in American and British films, including the 1999 British comedy East is East about a Pakistani immigrant adjusting to life in the north of England.

Puri also worked in City of Joy, The Reluctant Fundamentalist and most recently in The Hundred-Foot Journey.

At home, Puri was best-known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like Ardh Satya, Sadgati, Paar and the satirical Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

This file photograph taken on September 3, 2014, shows Indian Bollywood actor Om Puri (R) posing with British actress Helen Mirren (L) as they attend the UK Gala Screening of the film, The Hundred Foot Journey,Image Om Puri acted with Helen Mirren in The Hundred-Foot Journey
Om Puri as Jetender. THE SEA CAPTAIN'S TALE GENERIC TX: BBC ONE TBAGeoffrey Chaucer's THE CANTERBURY TALES
Om Puri acted in BBC’s TV drama The Canterbury Tales

Puri was one of India’s truly successful crossover actors, doing films with stars such as Jack Nicholson and Tom Hanks, says BBC’s Soutik Biswas.

His roles in Govind Nihalani’s Aakrosh as a tribal man falsely accused of murder and a policeman in Ardh Satya beaten back by the system remain among the finest performances on Indian screen, our correspondent says.

In a tweet two weeks ago, the actor reflected on his life and career:

I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn't have a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of it.Image copyright@OMRAJESHPURI
I have been in the film industry for 35 years, and everyone, including the spot-boys, will vouch for my character. - Om PuriImage copyright@OMRAJESHPURI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office led the tributes to the actor:

TweetImage copyright@PMOINDIA

A number of leading filmmakers and actors also remembered Puri:

TweetImage copyright@IKAMALHAASAN
You will live in our hearts forever through the impressions you have left with your versatility. We will miss you. RIP #OmPuriImage copyright@SACHIN_RT
TweetImage copyright@AKSHAYKUMAR
TweetImage copyright@ANUPAMPKHER
Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist....Image copyright@KARANJOHAR
Om-ji, there will never be anyone like you again... as an actor or as a person. Will miss you tremendously. Sad sad day.

[BBC]

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Nollywood Nigeria’s Greatest Ambassador — Jonathan

Ngozi Nwosu Gets First Successful Treatment In UK Hospital

Liz Benson’s Return To Nollywood Excites Fans