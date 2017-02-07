Ondo APC Raises Alarm Over Mimiko Plans To Relocate To Canada or China To Avoid EFCC Arrest

Ondo APC Raises Alarm Over Mimiko Plans To Relocate To Canada or China To Avoid EFCC Arrest
February 07 21:11 2017 Print This Article

The All Progressives Congress  (APC) in Ondo State says it has discovered a plot by the outgoing Governor Olusegun Mimiko to proceed on vacation ahead of February 23 handover date. The Party Publicity Secretary, Abayomi  Adesanya, in  a  statement in Akure on Tuesday, alleged that Mimiko planned to abscond before the expiration of his eight years tenure.

He said, “If this happens, it will create complexities and pit-holes in the smooth take-off for incoming Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN). “Mimiko’s plan is designed to create complexity and pit-holes in the smooth take-off of the new administration as against the seamless transition he once promised. “Mimiko is making plans to relocate to Canada or China, thereby evading possible arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for interrogation and prosecution and to launder his last minutes’ loots. “The governor has concluded plans to proceed on a 10-day vacation and to delegate power to his deputy to act as governor prior to the handing over date.

“He had transmitted a notification letter the state House of  Assembly under  the  leadership  of  the  former  Speaker, Ms Jumoke Akindele,  some  days  before  her  removal  from  office  over  N15 million fraud  allegation. “This arrangement failed because the  former  Speaker  could  not announce or read  the  governor’s  vacation  letter  at  the plenary as  a  result  of  her  removal.”

Adesanya alleged that Mimiko planned to sneak out of the country to a neighbouring country through the land border, before travelling through a chartered flight to either Canada or China. “We,  therefore,  call  on  security  agencies to beef-up security and surveillance in and around the country’s borders to prevent the outgoing governor  and  his  cronies from  escaping with alleged state’s looted funds,’’ he stated.

Reacting to the allegation, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, described it as the imagination of the writer. He said, “I’m a member of the transition committee and am aware that the governor and the governor-elect met three days ago to fine-tune the transition programme and they had useful discussion. “I am aware that there are lined up projects to be commissioned by the governor between now and the handover day, so if somebody is coming up
that the governor is planning to proceed on vacation, that means such person is coming from outer space. “This is concocted information. There is no iota of truth in what he is saying.”

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

PDP Crisis: Fayose Mends Fence With Mimiko

PDP Crisis: Fayose Mends Fence With Mimiko

IGP Redeploys Senior Police Officers Ahead Of Presidential Election

IGP Redeploys Senior Police Officers Ahead Of Presidential Election

Governor Yahaya Bello’s choice of Deputy meets legal, political and social criteria

Governor Yahaya Bello’s choice of Deputy meets legal, political and social criteria