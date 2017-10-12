Onu commissions Livestock Feed Milling in Bayelsa

*Says only Science and Technology can rescue Nigeria

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has commissioned the Advanced Laboratory and Livestock Feed Milling Complex at Biodec Odi, Bayelsa State.

The laboratory and Livestock Feed Milling Complex which the Minister described as world class has the capacity to do Gen-map on all indigenous plants and animals with the view of preserving the nation’s rich bio-diversity resources.

According to the Minister, no nation has ever become great without Science and Technology. The research is 90% Science and Technology-driven making it easier and healthier for human consumption so farmers can come take samples from Biodec Odi and grow in their individual farms.

Dr Onu emphasised that the days when research findings are only documented in books are over, he encouraged scholars and researchers from the Universities and Polytechnics to visit Biodec Odi and utilise the facilities on ground.

“There is need to build capacity and create jobs for our youths so as to tackle the increasing issues of poverty and unrest in our country.” He stressed that researchers should henceforth look inwards to develop local solutions to the country’s peculiar challenges.

The Director-General Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof. Lucy Jumeyi Ogbadu, in her speech was all praises for the centre’s director Mr Josiah Bitty Habu whom she described as a workaholic, dedicated, result oriented and a transformation agent in our time and his team for putting up a world class research facilities such as these in a country like ours that has all it takes to bring massive changed yet has little to show for it.

Meanwhile the centre’s director, Mr Josiah Habu, said his motivation for the research is the fact that the facility will be an advantage to researchers and will go a long way in enhancing our effectiveness in research, fields trials and promotion of bio-technology if properly utilised.