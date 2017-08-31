Ooni’s Wife Confirms Split With Husband, Accuses Media Of Bias

Wife of foremost Yoruba traditional ruler, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Zainab has confirmed a break up with her husband.

Confirming the development on her social media, instagram page on Wednesday, she accused the media of allegedly spreading falsehood against her, saying allegation of infidelity in the media against her was not true.

“What I can confirm, is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations.” She wrote in the post, which she called her press statement.

On allegations of infidelity against her, she wrote, “We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity & nefarious behavior. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

“We’ve seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press and blamed for everything under the sun. This behaviour is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander is cancer that harvests to eats away the souls of the planter.”

“The throne is sacred and the attempt to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defence or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.”