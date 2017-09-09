Open Government Partnership Will Reinforce Governance Reforms In Kano State – Buhari’s Aide

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector reforms and the National Coordinator of Open Government Partnership (OGP), Barrister Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has commended the efforts of Kano State government in pursuing policies and programmes aimed at reinforcing governance reforms in the State.

She spoke on Friday through Dr. Haruna Abdullahi, Sub-National Adviser to the OGP Secretariat, who led a high-powered delegation from the OGP National Secretariat to the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission (PCC), on Friday.

During the visitation, the team members expressed the willingness and availability of the OGP National Secretariat to support the preparation of the state towards a formal launch of Open Government Partnership.

Speaking further, while handling a copy of the OGP National Action Plan to the Chairman of Kano State Anti-corruption Commission, Alhaji Magaji Rimingado, Dr Abdulahi expressed optimism at the prospects of open government reforms in Kano, praising the level of infrastructure development in the State and attributed it to benefits accruing from the anti-corruption stance of the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He maintained that OGP implementation will, in no small measure, complement the efforts that the state government has been making already, assuring that OGP will help institutionalise the improvements already recorded by the state.

According to him: “I have heard many things about the efforts of this government. The establishment of a state level Anti-Corruption Commission is an important mechanism to curb waste by blocking conduits from where public funds leak. I was in Kano a few years ago. As I arrived today, I saw a lot of infrastructural improvement which is a testimony of what happens when public resources are judiciously and efficiently utilised. That is part of what OGP is about”.

Mr. Uche Igwe, National Communications Adviser to the OGP Secretariat, who was also a member of the delegation, appreciated the good works of the Executive Chairman of the Commission for his courage, tenacity and professionalism.

Igwe said: “I am impressed with the level of work your Commission is doing, the story of your courage and how you have fearlessly chased corruption into the most difficult places. These are in public knowledge. Please, keep it up. I am confident that if you extend that level of commitment to OGP implementation, then one will expect results in improved service delivery in the state”.

Reacting on the development, Rimingado thanked the delegation for their visit and assured that he will use his office to support the Governor, to ensure that government activities are open and that citizens understand how they are being governed.

However, a letter was addressed to the Co-Chair of OGP in Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, with the content of commitment to implementing open contracting, open budgeting, tax transparency, improved ease of doing business, anti-corruption among others.

PHOTO CAPTION: 3rd right: Mr Uche Igwe, National Communications Adviser to the Open Government Patnership; Dr Haruna Abdulahi, leader of the delegation; Chairman, Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Magaji Rimingado and other officials of the Commission, during a photo session.

PHOTO CAPTION 2: Dr Haruna Abdulahi, leader of the delegation, while handling a copy of OGP National Action Plan to the Chairman, Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Magaji Rimingado, during the visitation.