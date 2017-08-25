Opposition In Government Is Not Enmity Or Antagonism – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday that opposition in government does not mean hostility enmity or antagonism but one that is vibrant and responsible.

President Buhari stated this at separate meetings he held with leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) and opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari who first met with the leaders of APC led it’s chairman, Chief John Oyegun and PDP led by its caretaker chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said the meeting was not political saying “this visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy”.

He told them “I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria”.

At the meeting with the governors, President Buhari singled out Vice president Yemi Osinbajo for praise for the way he held forte while he was away saying “the efforts by the vice president is commendable. He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA.

“I congratulated him and I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done”.

President Buhari thanked the governors “for the national approach in your leadership; those who are leader at political level and those who are chief executives in their respective states.

“I had so much time to watch television NTA 24. I heard so much information about the states. I am very pleased with the states, you are all doing your best and you are lucky your best is proofing to be good enough on agriculture and solid minerals. You are succeeding in agriculture because I think people cannot afford foreign food”.