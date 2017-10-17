Ortom Meets Buhari Over Security In Benue, Vows To Check herdsmen’s Nuisance

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, met President Muhammadu Buhari over growing securoty concerns the in the state, vowing to deal a big blow on any group or individuals especial killer herdsmen.

The Governor also discussed with the President Muhammadu Buhari the growing threats emanating from Meyetti Allah’s proposed plans to make the Anti-Open Grazing Act impossible.

Fielding questions from state house correspondents, after a meeting with Buhari, Ortom said “Meyetti Allah has taken us to court and we are there with them. But I don’t see how they will come and overrun Benue and make it ungovernable. It is not going to be accepted. We stand by what we have done. We have done our legitimate, lawful role as government and as citizens of the state. So, we don’t see how somebody will sit somewhere and say that we should not implement a law that has restored peace in our place”.

He stressed that “We have for a long time celebrated impunity in this country and we cannot continue like that. If they come out with this kind of threat, the evidence are there. They did a world press conference, so what are the security agencies doing? These people must be penalized”.

When asked if ranches are provided by the state, the Governor admitted that “of course, we have land. Those who want to apply to get land to ranch they should do it because there are couple of ranches around. We are also going to provide land in designated places in the three senatorial zones. These have been approved by the state executive council and as many that are interested in having these ranches, we will give them the land”.

Reacting to the ecological problem and the challenge of payment of salaries by thw state, Ortom said “it is not deliberate and we have not diverted money whether bail out or Paris club anywhere. The records are there for anyone to scrutinize and see.

“The situation is that I inherited N69 billion arrears on pensions, gratuities and salaries. Then over N70 billion contractual obligations and so it has been a huge burden on our finances. So, Mr. President too has promised to find ways that the state can also get support,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of corruption that are being perpetrated through civil servants in the state, Ortom noted that the challenge there is that Benue State Wage Bill is one of the highest in this country, N7.8 billion.

He said “My predecessor admitted that there was mistake in negotiating with them but they resisted attempts to bring it down and now we have no choice. We have said it especially when the leadership of the labour congress came. We dialogued set up Technical committees comprising technical team from labour Congress and technical team from my government. They will look at it and review wage bill and ensure that leakages are eliminated, salary padding and Ghost workers and all that”.

He added that “N7.8 billion wage bill for Benue State is out of place and there is no way we will continue in this manner. I and my council have looked at the wage bill and compared with what people are collecting elsewhere in the country. We just have to reduced it to an average of N4.5 billion”.