Osinbajo Appoints SGF’s Spokeman, Adebiyi, As Federal Permanent Secretary

There was jubilation on Thursday morning in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), following the announcement of the Director of Press, Bolaji Adebiyi from Lagos State, as one of the 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Some of the workers said they were not surprised because as Head of the media department in the SGF Office, Adebiyi brought positive revolution and injected sanity in the system.

“God will continue to elevate Bolaji Adebiyi; he is one of the best Directors of Press the Federal Civil Service has ever produced in the last 16 years. He has no match with others because he runs a transparent administration with open door policy. Irrespective of your tribe or religion, he is a good man and God knows his people”, one of the workers said.

A statement issued by Abdulrasheed Haruna Imrana, Director Communications in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, gave the approval after a competitive examination.

Adebiyi is expected to bring his experience in media relations which span over 32 years to bear in his new appointment as a Federal Permanent Secretary.