Osinbajo Approves Appointment Of 21 Permanent Secretaries

The Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita said thier appointments followed a week-long examination of 300 directors in federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The appointed permanent secretaries are: Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia), Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom), Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka ((Anambra), Walson-Jack Diiarau Didi Esther (Bayelsa), Gekpe George Isu (Cross River), Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta), Uwaifo Osarenona Clement (Edo), Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti), Osuji Ndubusi Marcellinus (Imo) and Mu’azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna).

Others are Sulaiman Mustapha Lawal (Kano), Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina), Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle (Lagos) Ibrahim Musa Wen (Nasarawa), Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun), Adesola Olusade (Ondo), Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi (Oyo), Nabasu Bitrus Bako (Plateau), Ekaro Comfort Chukumuebobo (Rivers), Umar Mohammed Bello (Sokoto) and Aduda Gabriel Tanimu (FCT).