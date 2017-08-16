Osinbajo Assign Portfolios To Two New Ministers

After weeks of waiting, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has assigned portfolios to the two ministers sworn in three weeks ago.

The ministers are Stephen Ocheni from Kogi and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state, replacing James Ocholi, former minister of state for labour, while Hassan now fills the space for Gombe state, respectively.

Ocheni was assigned as the minister of state for labour while Suleiman Hassan is noe the new minister of state for power, works and housing.

The Acting President also inaugurated new permanent secretaries for some of the federal ministries.