Osinbajo Attends Kagame’s Inauguration

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today (Friday), in Kigali, the country’s capital.

The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today.

 

 

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

18th August, 2017

