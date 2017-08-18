Osinbajo Attends Kagame’s Inauguration

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today (Friday), in Kigali, the country’s capital.
The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.
Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity
Office of the Vice President
18th August, 2017
