Osinbajo Flags-Off Distribution of 20,000 Solar Light

Acting President,Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday flagged off the distribution of 20,000 solar powered lighting system in rural communities in the country.

The solar lighting system which is expected to be distributed for use in rural communities in 2017 was flagged off at Wuna village, a rural community in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The solar lighting system has the capacity to provide energy to power at least four Led light bulbs, mobile phones, radio, irrigation facilities, bore-hole system, among others.?

It is estimated that about 70 million households in Nigerian are yet to be connected to the national grid.

Osinbajo who said the project was conceived in 2015 noted that renewable energy, especially solar power seemed to be the immediate solution to meeting the energy needs of Nigerians.

“We are starting with 20,000 but I am sure that we’ll add up very quickly. We’ve been talking to the private sector, involving themselves also in this project. We think that as solar power becomes cheaper, it is becoming cheaper day by day we’ll be able to afford to do even more and deploy more across the country, especially to those places that are not at the moment being served by our grid”.