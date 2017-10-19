Osinbajo Leads Dangote, Others To Alaghodaro Investment Summit

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is to lead industry titans including Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to the maiden edition of Alaghodaro Investment Summit, to be hosted by the Edo State Government, in Benin City, beginning on November 10.

The three-day summit with the theme: “Envisioning the Future,” will explore opportunities for local and foreign direct investments in Edo State by highlighting the state’s competitive advantage across various sectors.

Also expected at the investment summit are local and international business leaders and investors, bankers, financiers, industry experts, policymakers, the diplomatic community and the academia.

The summit will showcase the reform that the Obaseki-led government has carried out in critical sectors of the economy such as the Private Property Protection Law that has sanitised land acquisition and use, the planned development of 58 tourist sites across the state that will unlock the tourism potential of the state and the incentives for investment in the agricultural sector through public private partnership, amongst other sectors.

According to the Chairman of Alaghodaro 2017 organising committee, Asue Ighodalo: “The world over, governments are looking beyond oil to alternative revenue sources in order to ensure sustainable development, and we must also get creative and take action today for our future and the future of our children.”

Ighodalo said that the key areas of focus at the three-day event would include Law and Order, Civil Service Reform, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Transportation, Forest Regeneration and Conservation, Education, Healthcare and Arts and Culture.

He further said that Alaghodaro Summit, is part of the response of the Edo State Government, under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to the imminent threat of an oil-dependent economy.