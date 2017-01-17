Osinbajo Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To World Economic Forum

January 17 22:19 2017 Print This Article

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is leading Nigeria’s delegation to this year’s World Economic Forum holding this week in Davos, Switzerland.

In the Nigerian delegation are minister of industry, trade and investment, Okey Enelamah, minister for agriculture & rural development, Audu Ogbeh and minister for water resources, Suleiman Adamu. The special adviser on economic matters to the President, Adeyemi Dipeolu is also on the delegation.

At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature.

The yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.

Besides, the session on business in Nigeria, Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism.

While in Davos, the Vice President  will hold meetings with some of the global companies and other leaders attending the forum.

Osinbajo is expected back on Friday.

 

