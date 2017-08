Osinbajo Recieves Buhari On Arrival

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internatioanl Airport by 4.38pm, today and was received on arrival by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Shortly afterward, Osinbajo proceeds ahead of President Buhari to the Presidential residence where he will also recive him.

Buhari who departed the countey over 103 day ago is expected to address the nation by 7pm in Sunday.

Details later