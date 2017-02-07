Osinbajo Says FG Ready To Dialogue With Nigerians In Fixing Economy

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has pledged Federal Government’s willingness to engage the electorate in meaningful dialogue and finding lasting solutions to the economic crisis in the country.

?Speaking on the anti-government protests that rocked the country, on Monday, the acting president the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is determined to end the economic recession.

Osinbajo said “We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism. Cabinet ministers have gone round 8 states so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other states that are yet to be visited”.

He pleaded with Nigerians to be patience with government stressing that “with complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history”.

?He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and officers of the force for the professional way in which they handled the protests across the country on Monday.

