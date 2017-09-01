Osinbajo Says He Isn’t Involved In FG-ASUU Negotiation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he is not leading Federal Government negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU is inaccurate.

Laolu Akande, senior spwcial assistant to Osinbajo denied media report claiming that the vice president has taken over the leadership of the negotiation disclosing that minister of education and labour are leading the government’s delegation at the meeting.

Akande said “The Vice President had a discussion after FEC with both the Labour Minister and Education Minister Malam Adamu Adamu around the issues, but has not taken over the negotiations as widely reported. Both Ministers will continue to lead the FG- ASUU talks”.

He said “the Federal Government continues to diligently pursue a prompt resolution of this dispute and is confident the matter would be resolved.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

