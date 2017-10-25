Osinbajo Says Jonathan’s Government Released N100 Billion, $250 Million Before 2015 Election

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the regime of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan released from the nation’s treasury the sum of N100b and $250m two weeks before the conduct of the 2017 general election.

Delivering an address, during an anti-corruption symposium organized by the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja, on Wednesday Osinbajo said the level of official graft that characterized the last regime is “the reason why Nigeria built no major new roads or no new infrastructure in the last 6 years, despite earnings from oil in excess of $100 dollars a barrel, is largely because of corruption.”

He added that “In the last administration, two weeks before the elections, cash in excess of N100billion and over $250 million, was released in a few days ostensibly for security purposes. The aggregate sum released was more than some States earned in a whole year. That is the enormity of the embezzlement that we are talking about.”

Osinbajo further stated that the scourge has impacted negatively on the perception of the country citing the example of the security, health, education sectors.

“GAVI, the global fund for provision of vaccines for the poorest in developing countries, stopped providing funds to Nigeria for alleged mismanagement of funds by the Ministry of Health officials between 2011 and 2013, ” he revealed adding that “Nigeria had to refund $2.2million. These were vaccines and drugs meant to fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, amongst the poorest of the poor of our country,” he said.

He lamented that the resources in the hands of perpetrators today is used to subvert justice, to bribe pliable senior government officials, judicial officers, to subvert the legislative process and to subvert the press.

Osinbajo advocated for synergy amongst all the arms of government to stem nature of systemic corruption all institutions in the country.