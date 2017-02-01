Osinbajo Swears-In Five New Population Commissioners

Five new Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), on Wednesday, took their oath of office, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new commissioners are Eyitayo Oyetunji representing Oyo; Benedict Ukpong representing Akwa Ibom; Haliru Bala representing Sokoto; Gloria Izonfuo representing Bayelsa; and Patricia Kupchi representing Benue.

The oath of office which was administered on the new commissioners by the Acting President ?Yemi Osinbajo shortly before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), was witnessed by top government functionaries.

The brief ceremony however did not provide room for Osinbajo to deliver an address nor for the newly sworn-in commissioners to respond to government’s gesture for the appointment .