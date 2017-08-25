Osinbajo To Mambilla Community Leaders: It Is Our Duty To Ensure That All Our People Are Safe And Secure

PROTOCOLS

Let me just say how thankful I am to the governor for making this meeting possible. It is an important meeting because I thought it was important for us to interact.

When the crisis broke out some weeks ago, I was Acting President then, I dispatched the Honourable Minister of Internal Affairs to look into it personally and see for himself so as to understand what the issue was, and he was able to give me a full report of all that had transpired.

I am happy to note that things have settled down and things are improving. And I want to thank you all, the leaders from that local government, for the leadership that you have shown.

The most important thing for our people is the security of lives and property, as well as having food on their tables. Our people already have enough problems as it is. And I believe that it is our role as leaders to ensure that all our people are safe and secure, and that we provide that security as much as we can.

Released by:

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

August 25, 2017