Osinbajo To Visit Niger Delta Communities From Monday To Address Militants Activities

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday commence a working visit to the Niger Delta region.

Osinbajo’s visit is aimed at reaffirming the readiness and determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to find a permanent solution to the crisis in the oil rich region.

The Vice President is expected to visit Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State respectively during his visit.

Osinbajo, during his visit will interact with leaders and representatives of oil producing communities with the aim of finding solution to the crisis in the area.

This was announced by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande in a statement made available to Frontiersnews on Saturday.

The statement reads, “In further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta States starting on Monday, January 16, 2017, when he travels to Delta State.

“At a later date to be announced soon, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo would also be visiting Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“At these visits, the Vice President will lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government that will interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general.”