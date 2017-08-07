Osinbajo Vows To Apprehend, Prosecute Perpetrators Of Anambra Church Killings

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has since been receiving regular updates on the status of investigations regarding the atrocious and mindless acts of violence on Sunday at the St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu in Anambra State where worshippers were viciously attacked and a number of innocent Nigerians killed and injured.

The Acting President has been in touch with the Anambra State Governor Willy Obiano, police authorities and other security agencies, and assures that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes would be brought to justice.

Osinbajo condemns the despicable acts of violence, and commiserates with families, relatives, friends of the victims, the entire people and the government of Anambra State.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President

Office of the Acting President

7 August 2017