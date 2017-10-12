Otedola’s DJ Daughter Announces Split With Ex-Super Eagles Star Anichebe

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The daughter of business mogul, Femi Otedola, Florence popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has confirmed a split with her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe.

Anichebe is a former player with the national football team, the Super Eagles but now ply his trade as a striker for Beijing Enterprises.

Cuppy who made this known in a recent interview cited distance, time difference and their tight schedule as the reasons for the breakup, but that they are both friends.

Cuppy recently moved back to Nigeria and Anichebe lives in China.

Cuppy featured on Channel 4, a British public-service television documentary, `Lagos To London, Britain’s New Super-Rich’ in 2016.

‘I am scared of always being his (Otedola’s) daughter and not getting past that, for me that means not being successful enough. I am still masked by my dad’s success. If I didn’t try and make it outside Nigeria I would be unhappy.’

Cuppy is keen to be famous in her own right as a DJ and has been securing gigs around the world at venues including Privé, Jalouse, District and Funky Buddha.

While she admits her father’s fortune has opened doors and helped her network, she said she has to prove her talent behind the decks to secure more work.

‘I think I am a great DJ. Network comes into it but if I don’t do well I won’t get asked back no matter whose daughter I am.’

Cuppy, who recently graduated from King’s College, University of London, with a degree in business and French, said she wants to become renowned around the world as a DJ and make it into Forbes 30 under 30 Rich List.

She said she does have to deal with criticism from those who think she has only had the opportunities in her career she has had so far due to her father’s connections and purse strings, but she said this doesn’t concern her anymore.