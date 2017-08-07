About Us
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Editorial
Features
Opinion
Press Releases
Frontiers News Advert Rates
Cartoon Of The Week
Show Menu
News
Politics
Business
Exclusive
Special Reports
Foreign News
Sports
Arts and Entertainment
Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $37.5 Million Banana Island Property
August 07
18:53
2017
Print This Article
Justice Chuka Obiozor, a vacation judge sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, September 7, 2017, ordered the final forfeiture of a $37.5m ( N11.75bn) property on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos allegedly belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The order came following an exparte application filed on July 17, 2017 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
At the last sitting on July 19, 2017, counsel to the EFCC, A.B.C. Ozioko, while moving the ex-parte application, had urged the court to order the forfeiture of the total sum of US$2, 740,197.96 and
N84, 537,840.70 respectively found by the Commission in Rusimpex’s USD account suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.
Ozioko had also urged the court to order an interim forfeiture of the
assets and property as well as
authorize the Commission to appoint a competent person(s) or a firm to manage the assets/ property.
Ruling on the applications, Justice Obiozor had ordered the respondents- Dezianni, Afamefuna Nwokedi and Rusimpex Limited- to show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be forfeited to the
Federal Government.
The judge had further ordered the publication of the interim order in any national newspaper for the respondents or anyone who is interested in the property to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of the property should not be made in favour
of the Federal Government.
At the resumed hearing today, counsel to the EFCC argued that the failure of the second and third respondent, Nwokedi and Rusimex, to show cause,
meant that “they are not willing to contest the application.
In his ruling, Justice Obiozor ordered the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal government, in view of the failure of any interested parties or persons to contest the interim forfeiture order
as published in a national newspaper by the Commission.
The court also ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of US$2, 740,197.96 and N84, 537,840.70 respectively realized as rent on the property.
The former Minister was said to have purchased the 15-storey building, which comprises 18 flats and six penthouses, between 2011 and 2012 from the developers, YF Construction and Real Estate.
The property was allegedly acquired in the name of a shell company, Rusimpex Limited, which is managed by one Afamefuna Nwokedi, Principal Partner, Stillwaters Law Firm, Lagos.
Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
7
th
August, 2017
write a comment
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be the one to
start a conversation
.
Add a Comment
Click here to cancel reply.
Your data will be safe!
Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.
Comment:
*
Nickname
*
E-mail
*
Website
Current ye@r
*
Leave this field empty
view more articles
Related Articles
Shell And Akon Unveil Africa’s First Player And Solar Powered Football Pitch In Lagos
Buhari Asks Muslims To Promote Love, Peace At Ramadan
Chidoka Seeks EFCC’s Collaboration To Check Corruption In Airports
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.
Translate »
Press f for fullscreen.