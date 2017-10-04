Outer Space: The Russia World Cup Stadium With A Novel Seating Extension

Outer Space: The Russia World Cup Stadium With A Novel Seating Extension
October 04 12:43 2017 Print This Article

World Cup stadiums come in all shapes and sizes but next year’s tournament in Russia will break new ground with fans at one venue seated outside.

Architects working on the Ekaterinburg Arena have come up with a unique answer to the tricky question: how do you seat the Fifa-sanctioned minimum of 35,000 spectators when the stadium has a capacity of many thousands less? Simply build a stand outside.

The change, which incorporates extra seating behind both goals, will allow the stadium to host four group games taking pace at the home of the Russian Premier League side FC Ural before being removed after the World Cup is over.

The stadium was built in 1957 and is one of 12 venues across 11 cities which will be used in the 2018 World Cup.

[Guardian UK]

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Leicester 1-0 Norwich: Late Ulloa Strike Sends Foxes Five Points Clear

Leicester 1-0 Norwich: Late Ulloa Strike Sends Foxes Five Points Clear

Man Utd 1-2 Man City: Guardiola’s Men Edge Thrilling Manchester Derby

Man Utd 1-2 Man City: Guardiola’s Men Edge Thrilling Manchester Derby

Monster Messi Will Get Sick Of Argentina Abuse, Warns Ginobili

Monster Messi Will Get Sick Of Argentina Abuse, Warns Ginobili