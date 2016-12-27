Over 3,000 Return To Borno Community After Capture Of Sambisa Forest

Following the clearance of Boko Haram terrorists stronghold in Sambisa forest and confidence building visit to celebrate the Yuletide period with troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday.

To receive the returnees was a combined team of Local Government officials, traditional rulers, village elders and religious leaders.
The Military, Civilian JTF and Vigilantes screened the returnees.

 

