Over 40 Dead As Powerful Tremor Hit Mexico

More than 40 people have have been killed in a powerful earthquake which hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, causing serious damage to buildings in the country’s capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that inflicted major damage to Mexico City.

Governor Graco Ramírez tweeted that at least 42 people had been killed in central Morelos state. At least five more died in the State of Mexico, which wraps around the country’s capital, according to governor Alfredo Del Mazo.

The earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit five miles (eight km) southeast of Atencingo in the state of Puebla, at a depth of 32 miles (51 km), the US Geological Survey said.

Local media in Puebla reported that five people had died there. Puebla governor Tony Galil tweeted that several buildings in the city of Cholula had been damaged, including churches whose steeples collapsed.

27 buildings collapsed in Mexico City, according to president Enrique Peña Nieto, who cut short a visit to the southern state of Oaxaca, which was badly hit by another earthquake earlier this month.

Across the capital, cars were crushed, sirens wailed and plumes of dust rose high into the air. Swathes of the city were left without electricity.

Video posted online showed one building in the Reforma neighbourhood collapsing in a cloud of dust as onlookers screamed and ran for safety.

Federal police officers with sniffer dogs were deployed to the collapsed buildings.

Another video showed slabs of concrete peeling from the facade of the labor ministry and plunging onto the street below.

Este video muestra el colapso de parte de un edificio de la Secretaría del Trabajo. No tengo ubicación exacta.

Gala Dluzhynska was in class on the second floor of a building on Alvaro Obregón street when the quake struck and window and the building began to tear apart.

She said she fell in the stairs and people began to walk over her, before someone finally pulled her up.

“There were no stairs anymore. There were rocks,” she told the Associated Press.

Along Insurgentes Avenue – one of the city’s main thoroughfares – thousands of people streamed out of buildings in panic as alarms blared, and traffic stopped around the Angel of Independence monument.

Traffic came to a standstill, as crowds of people poured onto the streets.

The quake shook the capital on the anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake which cost thousands of lives and destroyed many buildings in the capital.

Much of Mexico City is built on former lake bed, and the soil is known to amplify the effects of earthquakes even hundreds of miles away.

Just two hours and 15 minutes before Tuesday’s quake, buildings across the city held practice evacuations drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Improved safety laws and better disaster preparation means that earthquakes since 1985 have caused less damage in the capital. But Tuesday’s quake struck without warning, despite an alert mechanism which normally sounds an alert beforehand.

“There was no alarm. The building just shook,” said David Carbajal, who works from his Mexico City apartment in the Napoles neighbourhood. “The building usually shakes when trucks pass by. But this was much more violent.”

Earthquake damage is often worse in the poorer rural areas in Mexico’s south. The magnitude 8.2 earthquake which struck on 8 September killed at least 98 people and left an estimated 2.5 million people in need of assistance.

When Tuesday’s quake struck, president Peña Nieto, was on a flight to Oaxaca, but said via his Twitter account that he was immediately returning to Mexico City.

Within minutes of the disaster, Donald Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

The US president had come under criticism for waiting a week before he commented publicly on the previous earthquake – Mexico’s worst in a century.

[Guardian UK]