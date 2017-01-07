Panel Indicts Previous Administration Over 212bn Financial Irregularities In Bauchi

The high powered committee set up by Gov. M. A. Abubakar of Bauchi state has indicted previous administrations in the state of over 212 billion financial irregularities.

The committee under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Salihu Lukman Abubakar, reviewed contracts which spanned from 2007 – 2015, awarded by major ministries and parastatals, including; the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Ministry of Education, and other MDAs in the state.

The committee uncovered in its report, various irregularities in the award and execution of contracts, payment of contractors, loans obtained and other financial improprieties. “There were also cases of negligence, corruption, and connivance to defraud the state by government officials who served in the period under review. The committee also gave recommendations to the state government chief of which a grand sum of sixty-six billion, five hundred and sixty million, eight hundred and thirty thousand, seven hundred and forty-nine naira, four kobo (N66,560,830,749.04) should be recovered from various contractors, consultants, government officials and banks. The total sum that was not properly accounted for was placed at two hundred and twelve billion, two hundred and eighteen million, seventy thousand, one hundred and ninety-six naira, sixty seven kobo (N212,218,070,196.67)”, the committee emphasized.

Some of the contracts reviewed included, the Bauchi International Airport Contract, New General Hospital Toro, GGSS students hostel, construction of various road projects to mention a few. The high powered committee also beamed the light on expenditures, loans, bonds, security votes, remittances and other financial transactions made during the period under review.

Responding, Governor Abubakar thanked the committee for doing a thorough job. He wondered why the trust of the people will be squandered by those elected to improve their lives. He stated that this was not a witch-hunt but every kobo belonging to the state, which was fritted away will be pursued with a view of recovering it. He also mandated the Commissioner for Justice to liaise with the Attorney General of the Federation, so that the EFCC and ICPC will be involved to recover these monies. Governor Abubakar also instituted a white paper committee to look into the report, and advice government on the next steps to take. The white paper committee was given three weeks to submit its report.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, in collaboration with his counterpart from the Ministry of Information held a press conference, where they said the state was willing to go to the courts to recover all monies corruptly stolen from it if necessary.