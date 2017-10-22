Partly Cloudy, Hazy Weather Expected On Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to sunny weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Sunday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 28 to 37 and 15 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of Abuja, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Mambila-plateau, Kwara and Niger during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Owerri Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Ikom, Benin, Akure, Ado Ekiti, ,Ijebu-Ode, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt and Uyo during afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, northern states will be sunny during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 39 and 14 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny conditions are anticipated over the north while parts of the central cities and southern states will have prospects of scattered thunderstorms in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.