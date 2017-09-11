Pastor Abimbola Odukoya Clocks 56

Born Abimbola Rosemary Segun-Williams on September 12, 1960 in Lagos, she was a popular tele-evangelist remembered for her long running series, Singles & Married.

Odukoya studied History and Archaeology at the University of Ibadan where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

She then began her career at the National Theatre in Lagos but soon resigned into full-time ministry spanning a period between 1987 and 1999.

Odukoya initially served as the head of the counselling department at The Redeemed Evangelistic Ministry headed by Pastor Mike Okonkwo.

She later married the founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and they had three children Tolu Odukoya, (Pastor) Jimmy Odukoya and Tobi Odukoya.

At the time of her death, she was the associate senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church and the President of Discovery for Women.

During her lifetime, she was the host of a popular television talk show, Single and Married, a television program broadcast locally and internationally that deals with practical issues people face in marriages and relationships.

The content was generally guided by biblical principles. She was a well-known conference speaker within Nigeria and in some instances internationally.

Odukoya boarded the ill-fated Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, bound for Port Harcourt from Abuja.

On 10 December 2005 the airliner crashed during landing at Port Harcourt International Airport; Bimbo survived the initial impact and died from injuries on 11 December 2005.