Pastor Adeboye Retires As General Overseer Of RCCG

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired.

Pastor J.O Obafemi has been named his successor.

It would be recalled that last year, the church said those calling for his retirement because of his age were ignorant of the church’s doctrine.

Adeboye, 74, was appointed general overseer of the church in 1991, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year.