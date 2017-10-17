PDP Asks National Assembly To Reject President Buhari’s $5.5 Billion Loan

Opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP ) Tuesday asked the National Assembly to reject the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the $5.5 billion loan for the country.

President Buhari had last week sent a letter requesting for the approval of the loan to enable the federal government use it to fund the 2017 budget.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the administration of President Buhari was mortgaging the future of yet unborn children of Nigeria.

The party said “wish to reiterate our call and plea on the National Assembly to consider the plight of our unborn children and reject the request for the $5.5 billion loan by the administration. We owe our unborn children the duty not to cripple them before they are born.

“We know that rather than heed our patriotic warning, the APC will as usual, resort to the only thing they know how to do best – the Blame Game. In the absence of any coherent, logical, positive and purposeful policies, Programs and agenda, that is not entirely surprising.

“As a Political Party that was in power for 16 years; that worked assiduously to take the Nation out of debt, we are appalled at the rate the Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been stacking debt for the future generations without any corresponding infrastructural development in the Country to justify the Huge Borrowing .

“We wish to remind Nigerians that as a Party with foresight, we raised the alarm against the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari led Government to borrow another $5.5 billion for another bogus infrastructural developmental projects, but the Government considered our patriotic complaints as mere politicking.

“Not minding the Genuineness of our advice to the Government, the Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun speaking for President Buhari’s Administration, insisted that the Government must, and will continue to borrow before it could fund projects listed in the budget.

“However, our altruistic position on the evil of unbridled borrowing by the Government has been confirmed by the World Bank which has issued a caveat to the Government of the APC, not to borrow and plunge the Future of this Country into uncertainty”.

The party referred Nigerians “to the Debt Profile of the Nation under the President Buhari Administration which has just been released. We are sure that nobody will agree that the Government should borrow a kobo anymore in the Name of Funding the Nation’s Budget”.