PDP Calls For Suspension Of GMD Of NNPC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday formally reacted to the $25 billion scandal pitching both the Minister of state for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Buru and expressed concerns over the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party while describing that allegations against the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, as too grievous to be ignored warned against attempts to shield GMD from investigation.

The party further alleged that the $25 billion contract scam is for funding President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 reelection bid

The national publicity secretary of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, who addressed newsmen in Abuja wanted President Buhari to immediately suspend the NNPC GMD to allow for full scale investigations.

Adeyeye lamented that the amount involved in the scandal is one of the many reasons, the nation’s economy has nosedived under the administration of the APC.

Adeyeye expressed concern that the fund, when converted to naira, is worth N9trillion, more than the nation’s annual national budget and wondered why the report on the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, has not been made public and acted upon, despite the President receiving the report since August 23, 2017.

He said “Will it be considered a ‘hate speech’ if we say the money being stolen by President Buhari’s men are being kept aside into a special pool for the prosecution of his second term ambition?

“We challenge the president to prove us wrong by allowing his allies being caught up in acts of brazen stealing of our commonwealth, get punished in accordance with the laws of the land. Anything aside this, we will take as confirmation of our suspicion that the rottenness is from the very top.

“We demand as bonafide Nigerians, an express order from President Muhammadu Buhari to the NNPC GMD asking him to go on compulsory leave so that investigation into the matter at stake can be conducted without interference,” he said.

Adeyeye further urged the ad-hoc senate committee to make its sitting public in order to