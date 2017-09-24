PDP Chairmanship: Former Minister Kick Against Consensus Candidate

As the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) prepares to elect national chairman of the party position, Prof Taoheed Adedeji weekend kicked against the option of consensus candidate for the position.

Adedoja, a former Minister for Sports and Special Duties stated this in Abuja and hailed the role of governors in the party whom he claimed are financially overburdened by the party because members have refused to pay their dues.

Kicking against consensus candidacy the former minister said “The position of consensus is not within the election of 2019. The same consensus arrangement that produces a person in a large party will also remove that person. There is no room for it.”

While he agreed that the South-west has not produced national chairman, he stressed that the choice of a chairman emerging from the South-west should be by political permutation and consideration of antecedents that the zone has not occupied the seat.

He however added “The choice of South-west should not be dictated. Let the other zones agree by delegates that the south-west has not occupied that seat.. The position of PDP today is beyond anointment.”

On the influence of governors in the party, Adedoja said “PDP governors should be commended for their roles, adding “it has been a big financial burden for governors to keep bailing out the party because members are not paying their dues.

“Rather than saying the governors are not doing the right thing I must commend them for coming to the aide of the party”.

He however said that the forthcoming national convention will determine whether the party has learnt any lesson after its loss in 2015, which he blamed on imposition of candidates and impunity.

Describing the forthcoming national convention as the “political laboratory for testing the democratic credentials of PDP”, he added “If the national convention gets it right, PDP has gotten it right. When I morally, legally, constitutional emerge as chairman, it behoves on me as chairman to ensure that candidates emerge on basis on fairness.