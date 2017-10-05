PDP Chieftain Raises The Alarm Over Insecurity, Youth Unemployment In Edo

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, has raised the alarm over growing insecurity in the state occasioned by rising youth employment.

In a statement, on Thursday, Nehikhare blamed the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for doing little or nothing to arrest the situation, saying Obaseki should evolve homegrown approach to nipping the problem in the bud.

Nehikhare in the statement obtained by FRONTIER NEWS accused the state government of paying mere lip service to the issue of security and youth unemployment in the state just as he also advised the governor to engage more with the people.

On why the growing insecurity continues to persist, Nehikhare wrote that “The insecurity in the state is most likely a direct consequence of the new policy thrusts of this government, but we won’t ascribe blame…

“We are in awe that the ” technocrat” governor did not analyse the situation to know that when you throw a large number of poorly educated, skill-less but politically exposed, used and then dumped men and women without an alternative source of income into the labour market in a recession as his party has plunged Nigeria, the result is a spike in crime.”

While lamenting the situation, he added that “This advise has become imperative as our lives are no longer safe with the daily reports of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“No investor will come to Edo with the crime rate the way it is. Especially when there seem like no effort is been made in trying to tackle it. Anyway, there is no better time for the government to justify the N500m retired monthly as security votes.”