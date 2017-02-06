PDP Crisis Will Soon Be Over – Ekiti Speaker

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Right Honourable (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, has given the assurance that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the nation will soon be a thing of the past, prevailing on members of the party that are being used by the opposition to distabilise it to close ranks with others.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Stephen Gbadamosi, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, Pastor Oluwawole gave the assurance at the weekend during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held at the Otun-Ekiti, headquarters of Moba Local Government Area of the state, where they drummed support for the Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase-led execo of the party in Ekiti State.

The lawmaker said all efforts were being made to make warring parties in the PDP to accept the olive branch being extended to them.

“The Oguntuase-led executive in the state cannot be shaken. All that we are witnessing right now are merely attempt to use people within our party to distabilise us. We stand by our exco. As we continue to extend olive branch to those aggrieved members, we will continue to prevail on them to accept our offer of camaraderie.

“All these problems will soon be a thing of the past. We are optimistic that with the emergence of Dr Ayodele Fayose as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, appreciable success will be made in our efforts to resolve the crisis. He is ready to work with everybody, be you Kashamu or whoever.

“What we just want our members to know is that this crisis is not ordinary. There are unseen forces trying to undermine our unity and the earlier we understand this, the better for all of us,” he said.

Present at the meeting were the state Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi and the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Jackson Adebayo, who also expressed optimism that the party would have resolved all its crisis before the 2019 general elections.