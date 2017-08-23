PDP Defectors Will Be Accorded Equal Rights – Makarfi

***Inaugurates state caretaker committees for Ogun, Kebbi and Borno states

As the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) rallies to unite aggrieved members, National chairman of the Party, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, Wednesday assured defectors into the party will be accorded equal rights in the party.

Makarfi who gave the assurance while inaugurating caretaker committees for Kebbi, Ogun and Borno chapters of the party also said the window for reconciliation with aggrieved members will remain open as the part reconstitute state chapters of the part.

Abdulahi Wali is to head the Kebbi committee, Abdulmalik Mahmud and Barr Tunde Odanye will head the Borno and Ogun chapters respectively in line with the mandate the special convention of the party gave the leadership.

Makarfi who inaugurated the committees said the party was racing against time ahead 2019 general election and noted that they had achieved successes in some of the states.

He said “we don’t have luxury of time. We won’t allow circumstance to hold us back. We called both sides. You can’t force everybody to come. We thank all those that came.

“Those who genuinely repent and give in to the party will be given equal chance in the party. As we move we remain flexible and accommodating. We have not closed the door we will never close the door. We will create level playing field for everybody” he said.

He however explained that they dissolved the state executives in order to ensure unity because of sharp divisions in the party.

He also stressed that the new caretaker committees will also help to ensure that the mistake and court cases that arose from the past congresses will not occur again.