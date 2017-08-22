PDP Fails To Reconcile Faction In Kwara, Meeting Deadlocked

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has hit a brickwall in its attempt to reconcile the warring factions of the party in Kwara state, home state of Senate Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

The national leadership of the Party had summoned the leaders of the various factions to its national headquarters in Abuja Tuesday for reconciliation talks but the factional leaders maintained differing positions.

The reconciliation meeting brokered by the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee had barely gone five minutes when signs of discord emerged between the warring camps led by Iyiola Oyedepo and Sunday Fagbemi as major stakeholders came out of the peace meeting.

The party had engaged Sen. Solomon Ewuga to serve as mediator between the two warring factions.

But indications that the two-hours meeting ended in an intense deadlock emerged as some of the stakeholders were seen discussing angrily in clusters, while others hurriedly left the party premises.

When approached for comments, former minister of national planning Prof Suleiman Abubakar refused to speak with newsmen but directed them to a former senator, Suleiman Ajadi, who angrily rebuffed the journalists in harsh words

Sen Makarfi, had while speaking during the open session and before it went into close session cautioned the two camps to tow the part of four other states that had resolved to work together, noting that Kwara State was reputed to be very politically mature.

Makarfi who asked them to put their house in order, cautioned that they risk losing the party’s structure in the state to members that will join later.

Makarfi told them “Kwara State is the only state we are meeting with like this. We have four states that we already have submissions from them based on the resolutions passed and approved at Convention. All sides to the conflict in the states jointly signed and made a submission in the overall interest of the party”.

He cited chapters as Lagos, Adamawa already making progress and will soon make their submissions to NCC saying “They didn’t require us to meet with them. Of all the seven states, we have four already and the others will conclude over the Sallah holidays.

“People can question the leadership qualities in any particular state where there are seven affected, and six will get it done and one will be there fighting among themselves. And Kwara is highly politically mature and active to prevent this kind of isolation.

“We have delayed the state because of influx of people joining the party and they want accommodation. So, what we want is not just people who are in PDP to reconcile and move forward, we also have influx of people wanting to join the party. And nobody will wait for any particular person.

“The earlier people put their heads together then they can be in a greater position to have, no matter the kind of influx, overwhelming control of political events. In this kind of situation, delay is dangerous. Kwara, as you are waiting, you don’t know what development may occur. And before you know it, you start regretting why did you have to wait for so long.”