PDP Governors Strategise Ahead Of Meeting On Convention

As the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party plans to meet later in the week to decide on the coming national convention of the party, state governors elected on its platform on Monday in Lagos held a closed door meeting to plan what their position would be.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the governors, mainly from the Southern part of the country, met at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos for hours.

The meeting has almost all the PDP governors in the Southern part of the country in attendance except those of Cross River and Abia.

The party only have two governors in the Northern part and they are Gombe and Taraba state governors.

The crux of their discussion, it was gathered, centred on who to endorse for the national chairmanship position of the party.

This came on the heel of the reported endorsement of one of the chairmanship aspirants, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, by some former Nigerian leaders.

It was gathered that the meeting would still continue in Abuja later in the week before the PDP NEC meeting.