PDP: We Want Reconciliation, But No Room For Dissidents – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is pursuing its policy of reconciling with various aggrieved groups and people in the party, but will never tolerate those who are dissidents and seeking the downfall of the party.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday at the opening of reconciliation meetings involving some chapters of the party in the South-West geopolitical zone.

Fayose is the chairman of the reconciliation committee in the zone.

The governor, while addressing delegates from Osun and Osun states, said the same efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and leaders would not be allowed to be thwarted by some people.

“This exercise is a fallout of our recent non-elective national convention. The leaders have mandated us to bring on those who are ready to support our great party in the drive to chart a new way forward for the party. In doing this, we won’t give room for dissidents to frustrate us and our effort.

“Some people are claiming to be members of our party and at the same time going to court to frustrate the party. They tried unsuccessfully to stop the last convention using the court, but they failed woefully. There is no room for anybody who is one leg in and one leg out. It is either you are here or there. I am sure no judge would allow himself to be used as a spoiler by some filthy politicians.

“Sanctions will be imposed on errant members and those who are loyal party members and working for the progress of the party have nothing to fear.

“The success of our last convention brings the hope for a new Nigeria. The opposition must be organised for the sake of democracy in our country. For us to be organised, we need to shift ground where necessary. Whoever loses out today, may win tomorrow. I am not from Oyo and won’t be biased.

“In my situation, after leaving office, God still brought me here as the governor of my state. If President Goodluck Jonathan had won a second term, I may not be relevant like I am today. My appeal to you is that don’t allow anybody to use you for evil in our party,” he said.

Among those who spoke for the Oyo State delegation included Senator Ayoade Adeseun, Mrs Bosede Adedibu and Honourable Alarape.

They said they would go back home and reconcile, saying leaders in the state were already working on how to smoothen rough edges.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, said he had no doubt that the committee would do a good job, and said it was a sign of good thing that people who had not spoken together sat and discussed under the same roof.

Jenyo said leaders in Osun State were told to work together like they did in the last senatorial election where the party defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jenyo said those who were still undermining the party would not be tolerated.

He re-echoed Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s warning that anybody who subverts the party again would be punished.

He described the party as a brand still loved by Nigerians.