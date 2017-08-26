Photo Exhibition By Hanan Buhari, A Game Changer – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

described as a ‘game changer’ the ongoing photo exhibition in Abuja by

a daughter of the President, Hanan Buhari, saying her uncommon passion

for photography will encourage more young people to showcase their

creativity.

“This exhibition is a game changer. A game changer in the sense that

it is going to change the perception of our people towards the

Creative Industry. I am using the word Creative Industry in a very

elastic manner to include film, music, photography, interior

decoration, architecture and publishing. The truth of the matter is

that this is the future of Nigeria,” the Minister said at the opening

of the exhibition, tagged ”INNOVATION BY HANAN”.

”In my generation, our parents wanted us to be lawyers, doctors,

engineers and accountants. It was very unusual in those days to see a

parent that will encourage his son or daughter to take to the Creative

Industry,” he said, adding: ”This is no longer the case. Regardless

of background, gender, or education, the new and next generation are

totally consumed by this Creative sector.”

Alhaji Mohammed said the work of Hanan would change the perception of

people towards the Creative Industry, which is no longer for drop-outs

and the less-privileged in the society, but a sector for the highly

talented.

“What we are witnessing today is an endorsement from the highest

quarter that the Creative Industry is that area of our economy, which

we have not really paid enough attention to,” he said.

The Minister said the present administration has demonstrated beyond

doubt that it is committed to moving the Creative Industry from the

back burner to the front burner of the economy through various

initiatives, including the granting of pioneer status to the sector,

capacity building, and exploring creative approach to funding.

He said the government’s target is to ensure that the Creative

Industry contributes about 5% to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in

the next few years, from its present contribution of 1.34%.

In her remarks, Hanan said she is inspired by her passion to show the

world another side of Nigeria through unique photographs.

She encouraged the youths to always carry their parents along on

issues bothering on their passion and career path in order to enable

them excel in their chosen profession.

“You should always stand for yourself and let your parents know what

you want to do,” she said.

The Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari; Director Generals of

the National Tourism Development Board (Mr. Folarin Coker) and the

National Gallery of Arts (Mallam Abdullahi Muku); the Managing

Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; ace

photographer T.Y. Bello and some members of the diplomatic corps also

witnessed the opening of the exhibition.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

26th Aug. 2017