Pierre Leclercq Named New Head Of Styling At Kia Motors

Kia Motors has named Pierre Leclercq as its new Head of Styling. Based at Kia’s design headquarters in Namyang, Korea, Leclercq’s appointment will accelerate the establishment of a consistent design DNA across the expanding Kia model range.

As the newly-established Head of Styling, Belgian-born Pierre Leclercq will be responsible for developing Kia’s long-term design strategy, and lead design innovation for exteriors, interiors, materials and textiles. He will also work to strengthen design co-operation between Kia’s global design network, which is made up of design studios in the USA, Europe and China, as well as Korea.

Leclercq takes up his new role at the end of September, working alongside Peter Schreyer, President and Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group, and Seon Ho Youn, Head of Kia Design Center in Korea.

“Pierre Leclercq has a unique insight into global vehicle design, and brings with him the necessary experience and expertise to help reinforce Kia’s design identity in the coming years.” Mr. Schreyer said. “Design has played a key role in the transformation of the Kia brand, and Pierre will help to ensure our design-led approach remains consistent across new model launches in new segments.”

Mr. Leclercq graduated in 1998 from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California in the USA with a degree in Transportation Design. He began his design career in Italy at Zagato followed by Ford’s Ghia studio, then went on to work for BMW in California and Munich as an exterior designer before becoming the head of design for the M performance sub-brand. Mr. Leclercq joins Kia from his latest position as Head of Design for Great Wall Motors.

“I have watched the development of the Kia brand closely, and I couldn’t be more excited to become a part of this innovative design team.” Mr. Leclercq said. “Kia has built a reputation for placing design at the heart of new car development, and I’m eager to work with the talented designers who have made the Kia brand synonymous with bold, energetic and modern vehicle design.”

Biography – Mr. Pierre Leclercq

2013 – 2017 Head of Design at Great Wall Motors Global

2011 – 2013 Brand Design Chief, BMW M

2004 – 2010 Senior Exterior Designer, BMW Munich

2000 – 2003 Exterior Designer, BMW Los Angeles

1999 – 2000 Ford Advanced (Ghia studio), Turin Italy