Police Arrest Dangote Employees Kidnappers

…Recover arms and ammunition

…IGP assures of redoubled efforts against crime

The coordinated clampdown on crime and criminality throughout the country has continued to yield positive results.

2. The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) recorded another breakthrough with the arrest of three of the kidnappers that murdered one and kidnapped five expatriate members of staff of Dangote group. The IRT, armed with credible intelligence, between November 27, 2016 and December 3, 2016 arrested three of the kidnappers: Abubakar Gide 24, Abdullahi Salihu 22, and Babuga Adamu 25 in Ijebu Igbo – Ogun state, Epe Forest – Lagos State and Ajase Ipo Forest – kwara state respectively.

3. The suspects confessed to kidnapping and releasing all five initial victims after receiving N5.6 million ransom. They also confessed to kidnapping and murdering the ransom transporter, Mr. Istifanus Gurama, also of Dangote group.

4. However, it is imperative relations of kidnap victim(s) should exercise considerable restraint in negotiating and paying ransom. It is absolutely important the negotiators of ransom should have confidence in the police.

5. Meanwhile, the suspects have since led the police to their hideout in Ijebu Igbo Ogun Forest where the following arms and ammunition they used in the operation were recovered: 3 AK47 rifles, 6 AK47 magazines and 160 rounds of ammunition. The suspects further led IRT operatives to Apoje River where the body of Mr. Bello Gurama was recovered. Efforts are in progress to arrest other gang members who are currently at large in other states.

6. The IGP admonishes police officers not to get carried away by recent successes but instead redouble their efforts in the fight against crime; and has assured Nigerians that the police will remain undaunted in the collective fight against crime. As members of the public begin the yuletide celebrations, the police will ensure the celebrations are crime free.

DCP DON N. AWUNAH, fsi

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.