Police Arrest Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide

January 17 19:23 2017 Print This Article

The publisher of National Trail Newspaper, Mr Inuwa Bwala was on Tuesday evening arrested by some policemen in Abuja.

Eye witnesses said Bwala was picked up along with his driver shortly after arriving  the premises of his office by policemen   some of whom  wore  SARS uniform.

Inuwa  is the spokesman of the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of  the embattled Peoples Democratic,PDP

Efforts to find out the real cause of his arrest proved abortive as  the policemen contacted kept sealed lips.

Journalists were however able to confirm that Bwala was taken to SARS office in Abuja.He was seen urging one of his friends to help  buy his drugs for him, an indication that he is on special drugs prescription.

