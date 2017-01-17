Police Arrest Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide

The publisher of National Trail Newspaper, Mr Inuwa Bwala was on Tuesday evening arrested by some policemen in Abuja.

Eye witnesses said Bwala was picked up along with his driver shortly after arriving the premises of his office by policemen some of whom wore SARS uniform.

Inuwa is the spokesman of the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the embattled Peoples Democratic,PDP

Efforts to find out the real cause of his arrest proved abortive as the policemen contacted kept sealed lips.

Journalists were however able to confirm that Bwala was taken to SARS office in Abuja.He was seen urging one of his friends to help buy his drugs for him, an indication that he is on special drugs prescription.