Police Charge Electrician For Stealing From Church

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The police, in Lagos has charged a 33 -year-old electrician, Fatal Bamgboye to court for allegedly scaling the fence of a church to steal.

Bamigboye who lives in Ikorodu area of the state was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos but was however, granted a bail to the tune of N100,000.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate J.A. Adigun, on a charge of intent to commit felony.

Adigun, who gave the ruling, said the accused should produce two sureties in like sum, who should be gainfully employed.

He said they should also show evidence of two year’s tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 30 at Ilupeju, Lagos.

He said the accused allegedly jumped over the fence of St. Paul African Church at night to steal.

“The accused scaled the fence of St. Paul African Church at 3:00 a.m. with the intent to steal.”

Awase said the accused was, however, apprehended by the security guard.

The offence contravened Sections 308 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The section provides three years imprisonment if convicted of the charge.

September 14 has been fixed for trial of the case.