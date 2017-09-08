Police Charge Man For Impersonating Lagos Deputy Governor On Facebook

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A 45 year-old man, Adamu Aminu has been docked by the police in Lagos for impersonating the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Adebule on facebook.

Aminu was on Friday hauled up before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court to face a four-count charge of impersonation, conspiracy, false pretence and fraud.

Specifically, Aminu is being accused of creating a facebook account using the details of the deputy governor to defraud people.

The prosecuting officer, Mr Rafiu Aroyewun who is an assistant director, Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), State Ministry of Justice, told the court that the accused committed the offences in Agege Area of Lagos sometime in August.

Aroyewun said the accused used the account to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public before he was tracked down online by the Police.

“The accused fraudulently obtained the sum of N1 million from one Mr Bright Obed on the pretext of soliciting funds for an orphanage in Agege set up by the Deputy Governor.

“He also impersonated the Deputy Governor by calling and sending SMS on a mobile number 09064583091 to the public.

“Investigation is ongoing and we are on the trail of others who are still at large, ” he told the court.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 314 (1), (a), 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Aminu pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Ms Uzoamaka Nwafor, urged the magistrate to grant him bail on liberal terms.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja admitted the accused to a bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must produce evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for hearing.

The Deputy Governor had on August 15, 2015, she disowned a facebook account created in her name by an impostor trying to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Adebule, in a statement, alerted the general public that some unscrupulous elements had been using her name, most notably on facebook, to dupe innocent people.