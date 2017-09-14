Police Charge Travel Agent For N1.53 Million Visa Scam In Lagos

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The police in Lagos have arraigned a 30- year-old travel agent, Williams Chinedu over an alleged visa scam.

Chinedu is said to have allegedly defrauded one Emmanuel Agbotar of N1.53 million purporting to assist him secure a visa to a foreign country and was on Thursday brought before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused who resides in Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos, is facing a two- count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

Police prosecutor, Mr. Olusegun Kokoye told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in February this year at his residence.

He alleged that the accused obtained N1.53 million from the complainant to procure a visa for him.

Kakoye said when the complainant did not get any feedback from the accused concerning the processing of his visa, he decided to confront him.

“The accused started giving excuses and refused to refund his money when he was asked to do so. Chinedu reported the case to the police and the accused was invited for questioning,” he said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct.17 for mention.